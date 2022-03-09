Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.34

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 36022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

TBLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Taboola.com by 4,202.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after buying an additional 4,946,933 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,494,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Taboola.com by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after buying an additional 1,718,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

