Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.34

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 36022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.
TBLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Taboola.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLA)
Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taboola.com (TBLA)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.