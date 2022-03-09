Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 236,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.82. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.