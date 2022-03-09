Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy traded as high as C$5.72 and last traded at C$5.72, with a volume of 875818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.46.

TVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.54.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 55,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 5.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.