Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 936,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,410 shares of company stock worth $2,445,997. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMHC opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

