TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $168.48 Million Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,373,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,200 shares during the period. KE comprises 49.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of KE worth $168,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in KE by 182.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 156,198 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KE by 57.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,932,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,654,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

