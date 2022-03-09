TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Trims Holdings in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lessened its stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. LightInTheBox comprises about 0.6% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 1.89% of LightInTheBox worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LightInTheBox by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 197,535 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LightInTheBox in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 318,415 shares in the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LITB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $125.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

