TD Securities Cuts Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$35.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of SCCAF opened at $23.62 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $31.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

