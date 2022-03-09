TD Securities Increases Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target to C$17.00

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARR. Cormark boosted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$13.75 price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.88.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 164.93 and a quick ratio of 164.93. The firm has a market cap of C$355.29 million and a P/E ratio of -179.60. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$14.67.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.