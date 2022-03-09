Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.51% from the stock’s previous close.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.72.

TECK stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

