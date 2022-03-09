Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 85,894 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.11. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.