Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.66.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $4.35 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 659,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 451,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,386.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 407,261 shares during the last quarter.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.