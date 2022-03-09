Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $125.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.56% from the stock’s previous close.

THC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $86.47 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $91.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.96.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,740 shares of company stock worth $6,308,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 107,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,844,000 after buying an additional 98,668 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

