Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $152.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.58.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of TER stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average of $133.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.93%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Teradyne by 55.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Teradyne by 7.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,751,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

