Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $152.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Teradyne by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average is $133.13. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.