Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $152.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Teradyne by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average is $133.13. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

