Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Short Interest Up 30.2% in February

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,546 shares of company stock worth $1,381,209. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,854 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $105,826,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 989,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,325,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after purchasing an additional 662,658 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,072,000 after purchasing an additional 465,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

