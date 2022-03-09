Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Short Interest Up 30.2% in February

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,546 shares of company stock worth $1,381,209. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,854 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $105,826,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 989,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,325,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after purchasing an additional 662,658 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,072,000 after purchasing an additional 465,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
