The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Bank of Princeton worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bank of Princeton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several research firms have commented on BPRN. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

