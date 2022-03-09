The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 5,225 Shares

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $108.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.21. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.80 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,015,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

