The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 17,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE SCHW traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average of $81.65. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,795,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

