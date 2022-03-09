The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after acquiring an additional 369,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,805,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,600,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,886,000 after buying an additional 226,126 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,776,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,947,000 after buying an additional 20,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,336 shares of company stock worth $16,490,281. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $10.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.68. The stock had a trading volume of 28,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,486. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.30. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.23 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.