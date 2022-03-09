The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) Shares Down 3.1%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 11,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 22,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $1.464 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from The European Equity Fund’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The European Equity Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 251,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 42.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 188,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 33,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in The European Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EEA)

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.