The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.73. The stock had a trading volume of 55,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,858. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.02. The company has a market capitalization of $331.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.79 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

