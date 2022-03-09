The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

