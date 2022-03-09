The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.06 million.

NASDAQ PNTG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,530. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $495.57 million, a P/E ratio of 211.63 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNTG shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 67,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.