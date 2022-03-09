The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

NYSE PG traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.76. 282,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,874,775. The stock has a market cap of $362.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.08 and a 200-day moving average of $150.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

