The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $239.85 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $230.83 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

