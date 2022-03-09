The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.52

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 132122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

