The Transfer Token Hits Market Capitalization of $566.98 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $566.98 million and $417,258.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for about $5.41 or 0.00012928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00087331 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,829,524 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

