The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,240 to GBX 1,220. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Unite Group traded as low as GBX 934.80 ($12.25) and last traded at GBX 938.80 ($12.30), with a volume of 85428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 990.20 ($12.97).

UTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.69) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.53).

In related news, insider Joe Lister bought 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,794.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,042.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,097.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

About The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

