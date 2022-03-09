The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.2% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.77. 213,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,117,164. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $201.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $245.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.32.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

