Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Gap Up to $84.68

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.68, but opened at $91.01. Thor Industries shares last traded at $89.58, with a volume of 8,843 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average is $105.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.