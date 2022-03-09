Thore Cash Price Tops $0.0002 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $11,732.35 and approximately $110,030.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.84 or 0.00256827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001704 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

