Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,520,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,995,000 after purchasing an additional 772,892 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,813,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $179.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.53. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.44 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.