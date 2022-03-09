Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $396,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,076 shares of company stock worth $2,828,768. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

