Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVOV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $915,000.

Shares of IVOV stock opened at $157.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.35 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.46 and a 200 day moving average of $165.52.

