Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Graham were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 23,875.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Graham by 67.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 40.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graham by 21.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 63.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GHC opened at $574.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.10. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $547.75 and a 12 month high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $601.04.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.32. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

