Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 402 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Textron were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Textron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Textron by 12.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Textron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Textron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Textron stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average of $72.83.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

