thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.41

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 124921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

TKAMY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.17) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.94.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp AG will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

