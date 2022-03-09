TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,006. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 32,412 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.