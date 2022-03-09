Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.81

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.81 and last traded at C$21.41, with a volume of 45735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.96.

TPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.38.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 96.36. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.62%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.36%.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$340,000.

Topaz Energy Company Profile (TSE:TPZ)

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.