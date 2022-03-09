TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. TopBuild reported sales of $742.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share.

BLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Shares of BLD traded up $11.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.64. 396,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,494. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $179.50 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.51 and its 200-day moving average is $240.07.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TopBuild by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in TopBuild by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

