Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

TOTZF opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on TOTZF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

