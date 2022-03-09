Townsquare Media (TSQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Townsquare Media to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
