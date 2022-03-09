Townsquare Media (TSQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Townsquare Media to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

