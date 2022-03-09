TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,591 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 0.5% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in International Paper by 9.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in International Paper by 5.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 22,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,256. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IP. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

