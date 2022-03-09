TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,060 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after buying an additional 240,281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 393.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 64,647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands stock remained flat at $$15.63 during midday trading on Wednesday. 57,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002,107. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

