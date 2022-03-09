Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. Transcat has a 12-month low of $45.69 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average of $80.09.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,453,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 58,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

