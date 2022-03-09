Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Given a C$23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) has been given a C$23.00 price objective by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCL.A. Cormark reduced their price objective on Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

Transcontinental stock traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$18.46. 277,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.81. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$18.25 and a 1 year high of C$26.45.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

