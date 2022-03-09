TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 375 ($4.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of TGL opened at GBX 320 ($4.19) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £232.13 million and a PE ratio of 10.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 236.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 199.68. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 320 ($4.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

