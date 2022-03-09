TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $910.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) will report sales of $910.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $914.07 million and the lowest is $904.00 million. TransUnion reported sales of $745.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.92.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,684 shares of company stock worth $5,616,686 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,193. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

