TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Position Lifted by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.92.

NYSE:TRU traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.87. 4,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,193. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.47 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average of $111.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.29%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,686. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

