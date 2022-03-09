Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $191.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.13. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $179.46 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

